Mainfreight chairman and founder Bruce Plested. Photo / George Novak

“That reduction in profit was some 35% but was against an all-time record high to March 2023.

“The decline in tax paid profits continues into the current year, but at a lower level than the past year. In NZ and Australia, where we have been for many years, we expect further profitability improvements in this current year.

“Our other regions, Asia, Europe and the USA will take time to find meaningful improvements.”

Plested said it was important for shareholders to understand that the Western world and most other countries have the same problems as New Zealand: “faltering education standards, particularly amongst young people; significant inflation flowing into most family costs; growing poverty and levels of crime and homelessness on the streets”.

“The upcoming USA election does not give much confidence of a settled future, neither the behaviours of some of the world’s biggest egos.”

Mainfreight was increasing its market share in most countries where it operated and the company’s long-term vision was helping it keep growing where there was opportunity, he said.

“It is regretful, if not appalling, in New Zealand where Mainfreight is the fourth largest customer of KiwiRail (behind coal, forestry and milk), that we are not included in the group making decisions for the future of the Cook Strait rail ferry services.”

The meeting farewelled Richard Prebble, a director since Mainfreight’s NZX-listing in 1996.

Braid’s presentation showed Asia operation revenue at US$37.6m ($63.5m) was up 31.4% in the 15 weeks on the corresponding period.

New Zealand operation revenue at $315.1m was 1.3% down.

