Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks fall as investors look for ‘glimmer of hope’ from Reserve Bank - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
Retirement village operator Summerset Group reported a record total of first-half sales but its share price fell 3c to $9.47. Photo / NZME

Retirement village operator Summerset Group reported a record total of first-half sales but its share price fell 3c to $9.47. Photo / NZME

Australian and United States stocks continued to climb but an uncertain New Zealand sharemarket shed nearly half a per cent as it looked ahead to next week’s decisive Reserve Bank meeting.

After a solid morning,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business