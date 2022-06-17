Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

NZ stocks down again after Wall St fall, central bank rate hikes

2 minutes to read
NZ shares prices are sharply weaker after another bad day on Wall Street. Photo / AP

NZ shares prices are sharply weaker after another bad day on Wall Street. Photo / AP

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

New Zealand share prices fell sharply on light volume in response to another terrible day's trading on Wall Street.

Local stocks were also weaker ahead of some key index changes later in the day.

Investors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.