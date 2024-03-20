Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ smartphone sales finally spring back to life

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
A spike in high-end phone sales “was largely driven by the iPhone 15 Pro range which had much higher shipments compared to the iPhone 14 Pro range a year ago", IDC said. Photo / Getty Images

A spike in high-end phone sales “was largely driven by the iPhone 15 Pro range which had much higher shipments compared to the iPhone 14 Pro range a year ago", IDC said. Photo / Getty Images

If upgrading your phone is an indicator, our economy might be turning the corner.

Market tracker IDC says after four straight quarters of decline, New Zealand smartphone shipments grew 10 per cent year-on-year in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business