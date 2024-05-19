The United States is forcing TikTok to sell its platform domestically as concerns over a technology war rise in Silicon Valley. Video / Carson Bluck / Alyse Wright

A technology executive behind the United States TikTok divest-or-ban bill says America’s objective to eliminate the platform it’s deemed a national security threat should ultimately be positive for New Zealand, despite our relationship with China.

“I would hope New Zealand would thrive more in a world that is free, compared to a world that is unfree,” Jacob Helberg told Markets with Madison from San Francisco.

“I think it would make sense for any democracy that wants to preserve the vibrancy and the integrity of its public discourse domestically to look at restricting and requiring the divestiture of this company.”

The bipartisan action in the US against the social media platform owned by ByteDance was motivated by national security concerns, he said.

He cited a Buzzfeed investigation named The TikTok Tapes where internal recordings suggested non-public US user data had been repeatedly accessed by ByteDance employees in China in 2021-22, and a Forbes investigation that alleged sensitive user information was stored in China.

TikTok has publicly denied any links to the Chinese government and announced it would defend the divestment order.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” TikTok chief executive Shou Chew said in a video posted on the platform in April.

“Our community is also filled with 7 million business owners who have built their livelihoods on TikTok.” Chew said.

The company filed a petition stating the bill was “so obviously unconstitutional” in a federal court this month, seeking to overturn it.

Helberg said the divestiture bill gave TikTok about 21 months to sell the business.

The United States Senate voted to enforce TikTok, owned by ByteDance in China, to divest its platform domestically or face a ban. Photo / 123rf

Helberg is an adviser to Alex Karp, CEO of defence tech company Palantir Technologies, and is a commissioner for the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission created by Congress.

His book released in 2021, The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power, explained how a technology war was unfolding between global superpowers.

“We need to make sure that we win the AI race,” he said.

“It’s so important because I think the narrower the gap gets in our technological capabilities and China’s, the less deterred China might be, and the higher the risk of political instability and potentially armed conflict.

“If we want peace, we really need to stay ahead.”

It’s a rhetoric increasingly coming from the San Francisco technology hub Silicon Valley, with high-profile leaders such as Vinod Khosla being vocal on the risks of a techno-economic war.

Helberg said the relationship between technology leaders and policymakers in the US was strengthening — a clear cultural shift after previous rifts between them.

So, what will they target after TikTok?

Helberg was for the US increasing tariffs on Chinese hardware imports into the US, and encouraging US companies to exit manufacturing in China.

Watch him discuss the potential implications for companies such as Tesla and Apple, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Reidy is the host of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.