Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US set to impose 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicle imports

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The US is pushing back on cheap EV imports from China. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

The US is pushing back on cheap EV imports from China. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

The Biden administration plans to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, as it intensifies efforts ahead of the US election to protect American industry.

The administration

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business