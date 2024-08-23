Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ shares snap decline as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surges - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the NZX50 as it surged 10.3% to $35.40, its first double-digit daily gain since March 24.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the NZX50 as it surged 10.3% to $35.40, its first double-digit daily gain since March 24.

New Zealand shares snapped a four-day decline as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare propelled the benchmark index higher when it signalled strong first-half earnings growth, overshadowing slumps for Fletcher Building and Spark NZ.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business