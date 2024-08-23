Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the NZX50 as it surged 10.3% to $35.40, its first double-digit daily gain since March 24.

New Zealand shares snapped a four-day decline as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare propelled the benchmark index higher when it signalled strong first-half earnings growth, overshadowing slumps for Fletcher Building and Spark NZ.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed 60.64 points, or 0.5%, to 12,529.99, paring its weekly loss to 1.6%. Across the main board, 58 stocks rose, 71 fell and 50 were unchanged. Turnover was $117.5 million, with F&P Healthcare accounting for $24.1m, while nine stocks traded on volumes of than a million shares.

F&P Healthcare led the NZX50 as it surged 10.3% to $35.40, its first double-digit daily gain since March 24, and has advanced 51.2% so far this year. The medical products maker said first-half profit was forecast to rise by as much as 49%, with strong growth across all products and regions. It also raised its annual profit forecast range.

“The market is pretty quick to punish and reward results at the moment and is relatively volatile,” said Jeremy Sullivan, an investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene. F&P Healthcare is “a $21 billion company so that’s a couple of billion dollars added in a day”.

Spark NZ dropped 7% to a two-month low of $3.99 on a volume of 4.4 million shares, the most heavily traded stock on the day. The country’s biggest telecommunications group missed its own lowered earnings guidance as public sector spending cuts and slow private sector investment sapped demand for its IT services businesses.