Dual-listed Vulcan Steel slipped 1% to $7.92 with just 51 shares traded on the NZX after reporting a 55% decline in net profit, with volumes down as activity on both sides of the Tasman subsides.

NZME, the publisher of the NZ Herald and BusinessDesk, declined 1% to 96c after noting a soft advertising market when reporting flat operating earnings.

Stock market operator NZX led the benchmark index lower, falling 6.7% to $1.26. The bourse will lose another listing after Z Energy-parent Ampol said it would delist from the NZX and have a sole listing in Australia. Ampol rose 1.2% to $34.40.

Craigs’ Lister said companies more closely exposed to the economy were coming under more pressure than the likes of utilities such as Chorus, which were typically seen as more defensive. The broadband network operator fell 3.4% to $8.355 as it gave up some of yesterday’s 9.2% gain.

Spark decreased 1.7% to $3.78 on a volume of 3 million shares, its lowest close since the March 2020 Covid slump. The mobile and broadband retailer missed its earnings guidance on Friday as reduced spending in the public and private sectors weighed on its IT services business.

Lister said Spark probably didn’t deserve to drop as much as it had, and that the volatility during reporting season could provide buying opportunities.

Vector posted the biggest gain on the NZX50, rising 4.1% to $3.83 after reporting a 14% increase in operating earnings and declaring a special dividend.

Among companies reporting tomorrow, Meridian Energy fell 3.3% to $6.15, Precinct Properties NZ declined 2.2% to $1.31 and Scales Corp slipped 2.3% to $3.44.

Exporters were mixed, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down 1.8% to $35.22 and The a2 Milk Co declining 3.7% to $6.18, while Skellerup Holdings gained 1.4% to $4.95 and Delegat Group increased 1% to $5.05.

Rakon, which holds its annual meeting on Wednesday, rose 2.7% to 75c. The company said NZ RegCo wouldn’t be opening an investigation into a complaint about its disclosure over a potential takeover bid.

Minnow smart refrigeration firm AoFrio climbed to a 16-month high, rising 4%, or 0.4 of a cent, to 10.4c, taking its gain this month to 62.5%, or 4c.

Arvida Group was the most heavily traded stock, ending the day unchanged at $1.64 with 6.9 million shares changing hands. Air NZ was unchanged at 56c on a volume of 1.5 million and Auckland International Airport fell 0.4% to $7.58, with 1.1 million shares changing hands.

Ryman Healthcare slipped 0.8% to $4.96 on a volume of 1 million and Kiwi Property Group rose 1% to 97c on a volume of 1 million.