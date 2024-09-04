Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ shares sail through choppy waters as Nvidia spooks global investors - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZME.·
4 mins to read
The NZ sharemarket fared better than many of its Asian peers.

The NZ sharemarket fared better than many of its Asian peers.

New Zealand shares rose, outperforming Asian stock markets, as a slump in US chipmaker Nvidia weighed worldwide tech stocks, which aren’t a big feature on the local bourse.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 18.84 points,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business