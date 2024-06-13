Advertisement
NZ shares join global rally on optimism over US rates - Market close

By Paul McBeth
Tourism Holdings led the benchmark index higher, rising 4.4 per cent to $1.92 extending its gain this week to 6.1 per cent.

New Zealand’s share market snapped a five-day losing streak as it joined a global rally on optimism slower-than-expected United States inflation might lead to earlier interest rate cuts.

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 130.76 points,

