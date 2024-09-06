Freightways led the benchmark index lower on Friday, falling 3.9% to $9.35.

New Zealand shares petered out ahead of US employment data seen as central to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate cuts, as Infratil and Fisher & Paykel’s lofty heights underpinned the weekly gain.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 63.16 points, or 0.5%, to 12,651.51, to end the week up 1.3%. Across the main board, 86 stocks fell, 50 rose and 43 were unchanged. Turnover was $111.8 million, with eight companies trading on volumes of more than a million shares.

Stock markets across Asia were mixed ahead of US nonfarm payrolls figures, which analysts say may determine the size of the Fed’s rate cut later this month. Other labour market figures have shown the US jobs market has been cooling.

“It’s probably one of the more important data releases over the last month and in the run-up to the Fed meeting,” said Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management. “There are some concerns that the US economy may be slowing too fast, and they don’t want anything that disrupts the soft landing.”

That unwound some of the week’s gains, with the local market propelled higher by Infratil and F&P Healthcare toying with all-time highs.