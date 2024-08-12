Vista Group International was up 5.2% at $3.02. Photo / 123RF

Vista Group led the benchmark index higher as the stock market joined a stronger day across Asia, with investors eyeing up a potential rate cut later this year before the earnings season kicks up a gear.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 37.79 points, or 0.3%, to 12,281.25. Across the main board, 82 stocks gained, 56 fell and 41 were unchanged. Turnover was $71.1 million, in relatively quiet trading, with four companies trading on volumes of more than 1 million.

Vista rose for a fourth session, up 5.2% at $3.02. The cinema software developer was one of the first companies to report this season, narrowing its first-half loss and fattening its margins while pointing to successful franchise movies set for release in the second half of the year.

Earnings season doesn’t hit its stride until next week, and Wednesday’s monetary policy review will be keenly watched to see whether the Reserve Bank cuts the official cash rate. Market pricing predicts a reduction is likely, although economists are more circumspect in their forecasts, with the Institute of Economic Research’s shadow board today saying it was divided on the central bank should ease this week.

“The markets are biding a bit of time as we wait for the Reserve Bank and the financial reporting season when we’ll start to see some of those results coming through,” said Grant Williamson, a director at Hamilton Hindin Greene.