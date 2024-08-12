Vista Group led the benchmark index higher as the stock market joined a stronger day across Asia, with investors eyeing up a potential rate cut later this year before the earnings season kicks up a
NZ shares creep higher as rate review, earnings come into focus - Market close
The high interest rate environment has weighed on property stocks and Williamson noted a number of them were trading at significant discounts to their asset backing.
Kiwi Property Group was unchanged at 90c, Goodman Property Trust slipped 1.5% to $2.03, Precinct Properties NZ advanced 0.8% to $1.25, Argosy Property rose 0.9% to $1.085 and Stride Property was unchanged at $1.30.
PGG Wrightson was unchanged at $2 before reporting tomorrow. The rural services firm dialled back its guidance in April, and will be a barometer for the agricultural sector at a time when a number of processors are feeling the pinch of the energy crunch.
Rubber goods maker Skellerup is also due to report this week. It rose 3.2% to $4.50.
Fletcher Building advanced 0.7% to $3.12 after saying it sold its Tradelink plumbing business for A$160m (NZ$175m) to Metal Manufactures and would book a A$32.5m ($35.5m) impairment when it reports its earnings.
Williamson said the sale was well signalled to the market and didn’t attract a negative reaction.
Local retailers were mixed after a stronger-than-expected profit from Australia’s discount electronics chain JB Hi-Fi. Briscoe Group fell 1.1% to $4.45, Warehouse Group declined 0.8% to $1.19, while KMD Brands rose 2.5% to 41c on a volume of 1.8 million shares and Hallenstein Glasson advanced 0.7% to $5.75. Michael Hill International was unchanged at 62c.
Power companies had a mixed day as wholesale electricity prices remained elevated. Mercury NZ posted the day’s biggest decline on the benchmark index, falling 2.1% to $6.44, while Genesis Energy declined 1.1% to $2.23.
Meridian Energy rose 1.3% to $6.30 and Contact Energy was up 0.8% at $8.38, while Manawa Energy continued to recover from last week’s earnings downgrade, rising 2.5% to $4.16 on a small volume. Infratil, which has a controlling stake in Manawa, slipped 0.8% to $10.57.
Arvida Group, which faces a takeover at $1.70 a share, remained heavily traded, with 2.4 million shares changing hands as the stock rose 0.6% to $1.63. Spark NZ was unchanged at $4.32 on a volume of 1.3 million, while The A2 Milk Co gained 1% to $7.45 on a volume of 1.3 million.
Ebos Group increased 0.1% to $36.11. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission delayed its ruling on whether to allow a merger of Chemist Warehouse and Sigma Healthcare.
Move Logistics was unchanged at 30.5c after settling a $3.7m claim of breaching a contractual obligation, saying it would pay a confidential sum in instalments over the 2025 and 2026 financial years.