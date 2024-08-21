Fletcher was also weaker, falling 2.7% to $3.31 on a volume of 2.6 million shares after posting a loss of $227m as it wrote down the value of its Higgins business and registered a loss on the sale of its Tradelink business in Australia. The building materials firm also warned of a 10-15% drop in materials and distribution business volumes in the current financial year, sapping optimism that interest rate cuts would stoke construction activity.

Devon’s Smith said it was a bit short of expectations and investors were trying to determine whether this was the bottom.

“There’s cyclical weakness and you’ve got to ask whether we are at or near the trough,” he said.

Metro Performance Glass dropped 5.6%, or 0.5 of a cent, to 8.4c, while Steel & Tube Holdings declined 0.9% to $1.05 and Vulcan Steel was down 1.4% at $7.76.

Ebos Group was the other major earnings announcement of the day, reporting record revenue and underlying earnings growth of 7.7%. Still, the stock fell 1.4% to $36.90 despite what Smith said was a “solid result”.

Synlait Milk jumped 16.5% to 46c on a volume of 1.6 million shares after yesterday saying its cornerstone shareholders Bright Dairy and The a2 Milk Co would inject almost $218m of new equity to shore up the milk processor’s balance sheet. Nevertheless, retail investors would be diluted down to 15% ownership from 41%. A vote on the capital raising was scheduled for next month.

Devon’s Smith said retail investors would “rightly feel aggrieved” but at least Synlait would still be “alive and kicking”.

A2 Milk rose 1.5% to $6.20.

ANZ Group Holdings posted the biggest gain on the benchmark index, up 2.3% at $32.80, while fellow dual-listed lender Westpac Banking Corp increased 0.1% to $33.20.

KMD Holdings extended its rally for a fourth day, rising 1.9% to 52c. Yesterday it said sales were improving and it reaffirmed earnings guidance. The stock is up 19% so far this month.

Carbon Fund units rose 1.8% to $1.70 and are up 6.9% so far this week. The Government this week said it would limit the number of units available at auction from next year to boost the carbon price.

Among companies reporting on Thursday, Auckland International Airport fell 1.1% to $7.56, SkyCity Entertainment Group was unchanged at $1.59, Genesis Energy declined 0.7% to $2.265 and Seeka decreased 1.2% to $2.50.

Fletcher and Synlait were the most heavily traded stocks, followed by Spark NZ on a volume of 1.3 million as it rose 0.9% to $4.34, and Kiwi Property Group with 1.3 million shares changing hands as it gained 1.6% to 96c. Arvida Group, which is under a takeover offer at $1.70 a share, was unchanged at $1.64 on a volume of 1.3 million, while Eroad dropped 3.7% to $1.31 with 1 million shares changing hands.