Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket posts small decline – Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket recorded a small decline on a busy day for annual meetings of NZX-listed companies.

The New Zealand sharemarket recorded a small decline on a busy day for annual meetings of NZX-listed companies.

A busy day for annual meetings and earnings updates pointed to improved trading performances next year but in the meantime, the New Zealand sharemarket posted a small decline.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled in the middle of the afternoon and closed at 12,787.6, down 25.55 points or 0.2%. There were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business