Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ must rethink funding for hospital infrastructure – Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce
By
Former National Party Minister·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Auckland City Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in New Zealand, as well as one of the country's oldest medical facilities.

Auckland City Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in New Zealand, as well as one of the country's oldest medical facilities.

Steven Joyce
Opinion by Steven Joyce
Steven Joyce is a former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport. He is director at Joyce Advisory, and the author of the recently published book on his time in office, On the Record. He is also an independent board adviser to RCP New Zealand, which project manages both public and private health infrastructure projects.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has released a 10-year plan for reviving the country’s health infrastructure.
  • Health Minister Simeon Brown says $20 billion is needed to bring New Zealand’s health infrastructure up to scratch.
  • Councils around the country have been dealing with ageing water pipes.

What do hospitals and water pipes have in common?

It turns out the answer is “quite a lot” if you read the two documents released by Health Minister Simeon Brown this week.

We have something like 1200 Government-owned hospital buildings, and his asset in particular tells a sad story of poor maintenance and upkeep.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business