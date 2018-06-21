The Herald's overall print and digital audience has grown from last year. Photo/123RF.

The New Zealand Herald's readership is soaring in print and online - with newspaper readership returning to 2014 levels, according to new statistics released today.

Daily print readership of the Herald is up 11 per cent on the previous quarter and up 8 per cent year-on-year - now at 459,000 readers each day.

The Weekend Herald's readership, according to latest Nielsen data, has surged to 515,000 people - the first time since June 2014 it has been over the half-million mark.

And the Herald on Sunday has extended its lead over its nearest rival, the Sunday Star Times - the HoS now has 359,000 readers, 95,000 ahead of the SST.

Kiwis are also spending big chunks of their weekend reading these two papers - on average people spend 49 minutes on a Saturday poring through the Weekend Herald, and 44 minutes with the Herald on Sunday.