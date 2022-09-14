The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for the last time, have we already been in a recession? And Air NZ fares are on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand has dodged recession after the economy grew 1.7 per cent in the June quarter but the strong result could be bad news for borrowers.

Economists say the buoyant economy will keep pressure on the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates in its fight to beat inflation.

Many pundits had predicted new gross domestic product (GDP) stats would show New Zealand escaping the dreaded R-word, but concerns had been lingering about the economy.

Stats NZ released figures for the June quarter at about 10.45am.

GDP rose by 1.7 per cent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 per cent fall in the March 2022 quarter.

The New Zealand dollar rallied by about 10 basis points on the back of the release, to US60.22c on the news.

The service industries, which comprised about two-thirds of the economy, were main drivers of the increase in domestic economic output, up 2.7 per cent.

"The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 response measures," Ruvani Ratnayake of Stats NZ said.

"In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities."

The strength might at actually put more pressure on the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates said ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.

"We expect 100bps of OCR hikes by the end of the year (a 4 per cent OCR), with less restrictive settings a possibility from 2024," Tuffley said.

But today's GDP result suggested a "styrong upside risk" to that view, he said.

"If the economy shows continued resilience, or pressures on capacity prove to be more acute than what we are assuming OCR settings will need to move higher with a longer period of restrictive settings likely required."

Ahead of today's announcement, bank economists had taken divergent views, with some picking only 0.4 per cent growth and others forecasting 1.6 per cent growth.

A recession happened when two consecutive quarters of negative growth were recorded.

GDP rose 3.0 per cent in the last three months of 2021 but fell 0.2 per cent in the first three months of this year.

Average annual GDP rose 1 per cent through the year to June 2022.

Activity indicators from business and consumer surveys had been very soft, as had retail sales and manufacturing data, ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said earlier this week.

Only the construction sector had continued to outperform expectations and Workman predicted 0.4 per cent growth.

But Westpac chief economist Michael Gordon highlighted the border reopening and resumption of overseas tourism as likely to boost travel services, accommodation, and arts and recreation.

He picked 1.6 per cent growth.

"A result in line with our view would emphasise that the New Zealand economy remains far from recession. Indeed, the challenge is one of an economy that is running too hot," he said earlier.

The economies of Australia, Canada, the European Union and UK all grew in the second quarter but the United States' economy shrank by 0.4 per cent.

Yesterday, new stats showed exports rose in the June quarter but New Zealand still recorded a trade deficit.

The country's seasonally adjusted current account balance was a $7.1 billion deficit in the June 2022 quarter, down $1.7b from the previous quarter.

Food costs have risen dramatically in the past year with fruit and vegetable prices shooting up 15 per cent.