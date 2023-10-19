Voyager 2023 media awards

NZ economy ‘on track’ for a soft landing, says Infometrics economist

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
The likelihood of a soft landing for the global economy has increased, according to an International Monetary Fund report. Photo / 123rf

The likelihood of a soft landing for the global economy has increased, according to an International Monetary Fund report. Photo / 123rf

The New Zealand economy is on track for a much sought-after “soft landing”, says Infometrics’ chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan.

“Soft landing” is a term typically used by economists to describe successfully controlling inflation via a

