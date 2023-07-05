Voyager 2023 media awards

NZ economy faces hit as export prices slump

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Logs being loaded at Centreport in Wellington, bound for China. Photo / Ross Setford, File

Export prices for meat and logs tumbled in June as slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth hit demand for New Zealand commodities.

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index fell 2.3 per cent month on month in June.

