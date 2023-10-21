While the focus has traditionally been on trade, a broader, more holistic approach is essential to foster a deep and mutually beneficial alliance between India and New Zealand, Bhav Dhillon says.

OPINION:

In today’s ever-evolving global landscape of diplomacy and trade, the need to nurture strong relationships between nations is more critical than ever.

New Zealand’s engagement with India is no exception, as it holds the key to unlocking vast opportunities for economic resilience and addressing strategic geopolitical imperatives.

While the focus has traditionally been on trade, a broader, more holistic approach is essential to foster a deep and mutually beneficial alliance.

During the recent election campaign, both the Labour and National leaders in New Zealand expressed their eagerness to increase trade with India, reflecting bipartisan support for this endeavour.

However, focusing solely on trade has proven ineffective in the past and will not yield favourable results in the future.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon received a congratulatory message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a promising start to this engagement.

This provides a tailwind for Luxon, who should prioritise building a personal relationship with Modi, akin to the diplomatic charisma exhibited by Modi on the global stage.

Christopher Luxon received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Mod Modi. Photo / File

To harness the potential of India’s billion-plus population and emerging middle class, New Zealand must take multifaceted steps to cultivate a mutually beneficial alliance. India’s ancient civilisation is deeply rooted in pluralism, emphasising personal relationships and chemistry as the foundation for trust and, ultimately, trade.

India has embraced a more open and outward-looking approach, evident in its active participation in global forums and its commitment to equitable global development. This approach is exemplified in the motto of the recent G20 summit:

Luxon must prioritise nurturing his personal relationship with Modi as a first step. New Zealand must adopt a strategic geopolitical alignment with India at a global level, emphasising shared values such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Leveraging the nearly 300,000-strong Indian diaspora in New Zealand further strengthens this rapport.

The Pacific region is a key area for diplomatic convergence, where both nations share interests in promoting peace, stability, sustainable development, climate change action, multilateralism, and a rules-based order. By engaging in high-level dialogues and collaborative projects in the Pacific, New Zealand and India can enhance regional safety, security, and stability.

Both countries can support each other in their diplomatic objectives, capitalising on India’s growing influence in multilateral forums like the UN, G20, and the Quad.

To diversify trade offerings, New Zealand should move beyond its traditional focus on dairy products and explore opportunities in agritech, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education services, and sustainable solutions.

Collaborations between New Zealand’s tech sector and India’s booming IT industry, especially in light of India’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, can be mutually beneficial.

New Zealand companies can also consider investing in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which a couple of New Zealand companies have successfully signed up to. The tourism sector holds reciprocal potential, with possibilities for formal agreements to boost tourism and establish direct flights between the two countries.

The rise of e-commerce in India presents opportunities for New Zealand businesses to promote their products in the Indian market. Additionally, cultural exchanges, infrastructure development, marine and boat building, wine and food products, aviation, and creative industries like animation and film production offer untapped potential for economic growth.

The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) framework lays a strong foundation for reducing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, addressing regulatory challenges, and fostering closer economic cooperation. In summary, New Zealand and India have the potential to expand trade in various sectors by aligning their strategic shared interests.

To truly strengthen the New Zealand-India relationship, a multifaceted, proactive, and long-term approach is needed. Recognizing India’s aspirations and goals and striking a balance between economic interests and a geostrategic alliance can ensure a trustworthy, transformative partnership. By adopting this approach, New Zealand can contribute to a prosperous and secure future for both nations and the world at large.

Bhav Dhillon is the Honorary Consul of India