Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ all talk, no action on diversifying exports beyond China

6 minutes to read
Yangshan Deepwater Port, Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

Yangshan Deepwater Port, Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

There has been more talk than action in recent years when it comes to New Zealand exporters diversifying away from China.

Exporters as a whole have continued to focus on furthering their reach into China,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.