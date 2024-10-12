Notorious Kiwi conman Wayne Eaglesome now in Czech Republic

When asked why with such wealth he was slumming it in student hostels, he is said to have responded: “I like the hostel vibe”.

“He then said he owned three hostels in Thailand where every guest gets given a [Marijuana] joint on arrival. It was insane. He literally had a story about every single topic you could imagine,” the traveller said.

Fortunately for guests at Luma Terra, someone present had travelled through New Zealand over the past few years and recalled headlines that helped unmask the true identity of “James”. A Herald article included a picture that confirmed the man sitting around the hotel table having beers with his new friends was actually the man more commonly known as Wayne Eaglesome.

The jaunt by “James” in the capital of the Czech Republic is merely one more leg on a world tour seemingly being conducted by Eaglesome, who fled New Zealand in 2021 after using more than 40 aliases over the past few decades to rack up more than 250 convictions and several prison sentences.

Even when behind bars Eaglesome seemed incorrigable. Parole reports, recommending against early release, described him as a “narcissist” and “prolific high-risk confidence man”. While imprisoned he was accused of attempting to impersonate a Corrections officer and taught his fellow inmates how to legally change their names.

At his most recent sentencing, in 2019 at the Christchurch District Court, Eaglesome — then with the legal name of Alex Oliver Bergen — was described by the judge as an “inveterate fraud” who “lives the life of a conman”.

He left the country in 2021 while facing more charges, this time for breaching parole conditions.

Herald reporting over the past few years has placed him and his tall tales in Spain and Germany, as well as claims he had passed through Laos, Thailand, China and Morocco.

His life of crime was first brought to public attention by the Herald in 2015 where, weeks after release from prison for fraud, he was calling himself “Alex Newman” and posing as an investment banker to wangle his way into Fashion Week events to rub shoulders with All Blacks and clothing designers.

Days after the Herald published the first pictures of him in 2015, Eaglesome died his hair blonde and left Auckland for Christchurch, where he went on to develop multiple new identities and rack up more convictions after converting rental properties into illegal accommodation providers and running up tens of thousands of dollars in bad debts.

During his most notorious stretch of fraud, in 2003, he racked up $2000 in hotel bills in Auckland as “Ari Ben Yitzhak” and stole cellphones in Queenstown while pretending to be “Doctor Angus Harrow”. He was arrested as “Father Antony Garibaldi”, having talked his way into clerical vestments at a church by claiming to be a travelling priest whose luggage had been lost in transit.

He was also jailed for five years in 2006 after being convicted of sexually violating and indecently assaulting an 18-year-old backpacker.

Messages sent to Eaglesome, using the phone number “James” has recently been corresponding to fellow travellers with, went unanswered this week.

