Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Not just Queenstown, Auckland tourism operators hurting from closed borders too

5 minutes to read

Philippa Dean says Auckland tourism business have been by far the worst hit by closed borders than operators in any other regions of the country. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

A small Auckland tour operator that is trading at just 5 per cent of what it normally would says tourism in the country's most populous city is "decimated".

Philippa Dean, general manager and director of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.