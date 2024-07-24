“The latest inflation figure from Statistics New Zealand was 3.3% for the June quarter. Adjusting the nominal XSBI data to real data, this indicates small business sales are even weaker, down 4.8% in the June quarter.”

All industries experienced a decline in sales in June with hospitality (-10%), construction (-10%) and retail trade (-11.4%) the hardest hit.

The same three industries also recorded the largest quarterly declines in sales year on year, led by hospitality (-3.7%), construction (-3.4%) and retail (-3.3%).

“These three industries are all particularly sensitive to the impact of high interest rates, as consumers tighten their purse strings, paring back their non-essential spending and delaying big purchases,” Churchman said.

Only real estate (+0.9%) and other services (+0.1%) had positive growth for the quarter.

Recent card spending data highlighted the extent to which consumers were pulling back on their spending.

Spending on retail and core retail (excluding motor vehicles and fuel) fell for the fifth consecutive month in June, and was down 4.9% and 3.8% respectively on an annual basis, according to Stats NZ.

Last week, Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young told the Herald that retailers were facing difficult times alongside challenges with margins.

“While sales are declining, businesses are facing increased rents, wage pressures, rate costs, supplier issues and insurance increases. And there’s a number of those things they can’t control,” she said.

“That will be why you’re seeing some businesses making decisions about where their business is located, and are those individual stores profitable, larger businesses deciding to shut some stores and some smaller businesses just deciding to close altogether.”

Kiwi small businesses recorded the largest monthly decline in sales in June since May 2020, when the country was in its first Covid lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wages, jobs grow

Small business wages grew 3.6% over the June quarter when compared with the previous year, according to Xero.

Construction (+4.1%) and other services (+3.8%) offered wages above the national average. The smallest wage rises were in agriculture (+2.9%).

“While labour market tightness has eased slightly in the past year, this acceleration of wage growth suggests small businesses remain eager, and are currently able, to pay larger wages to attract talent,” Churchman said.

“This likely comes back to small businesses wanting to be primed for when conditions improve, with many having been impacted by the post-pandemic skill shortages.”

Jobs rose 6.7% over the June quarter when compared with the same period last year, slightly below the 7.0% rise in the March quarter.

Job growth has been gradually slowing over the past 18 months after peaking at 9% year on year in the March 2023 quarter. It remains above the pre-pandemic average of 3% year on year.

“This steady jobs growth reflects how small business owners remain hopeful about the future, ensuring the small business sector is prepared and fully resourced for when economic conditions improve,” Churchman said.

“We’ve also seen a number of redundancies across big firms and the public sector, potentially providing Kiwis with an opportunity to slot into new small business roles.”

But Churchman said wage growth, paired with continued jobs growth, raised the question of how long small businesses would be able to sustain this trend if sales did not pick up.

Business sales surge

Despite the tough economic conditions, data last week from brokerage firm ABC Business Sales showed the demand for small business ownership in New Zealand was experiencing unprecedented growth.

Completed sales and transactions of small businesses over the last quarter (April to June) were 37% higher than in the same period last year.

In total, 112 business sales took place over the three months, compared with 82 the previous year.

“We’re seeing Kiwis flocking to ‘buy themselves a job’. This includes people transitioning from redundancy to business ownership, or moving from unemployment into their own business ventures,” ABC Business Sales managing director Chris Small said.

Small attributed the growing “buy yourself a job” market to record levels of migrant arrivals over the past year and unemployed corporate professionals acquiring their own businesses.

Over the past year, the National-led Government has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that has seen the loss of thousands of public sector roles.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.