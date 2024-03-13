Migration records continue to tumble, with more arrivals... and NZ departures

Arrivals: Net migration gains continues to be strong.

The immigration boom showed few signs of abating in January, according to new figures from Stats NZ released today.

New Zealand’s net migration has hit another fresh peak with a gain of 133,800 for the year to January. That’s up from an annual gain of 126,000 in the December 2023 year and just shy of the record 134,400 for the October 2023 year.

But the 257,200 migrant arrivals and 123,300 migrant departures in the January 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period, Stats NZ said.

The long-term average for January years (pre-Covid, 2002–2019) is 118,700 migrant arrivals and 91,700 migrant departures.

The figures are also provisional and subject to revision, something that has seen final numbers rise in recent months.

On a monthly basis, migrant arrivals continued to rise. Provisional estimates for January 2024 were 21,200 arrivals - up 20,806 in December. But monthly net migration was down at 5300, as more Kiwis left. It compared with a net gain of 6827 in December.

For the departures, the January 2024 year provisionally saw two annual records for New Zealand citizens, Stats NZ said.

Some 74,200 Kiwis departed, exceeding the previous record of 72,400 in the February 2012 year, and there was a net migration loss of 46,900, exceeding the previous record before 2023, which was 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

The average annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 27,100 in the January years 2002–2013, and 7500 in the January years 2014–2019.

For migrant arrivals in the January 2024 year, citizens of India were the largest group, with 51,000 arrivals. The next largest groups were citizens of the Philippines at 36,500, China at 28,800, New Zealand 27,300 and Fiji 11,300.

