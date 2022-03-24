Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Norwegian Cruise Line boss on the future of the industry

7 minutes to read
Norwegian Prima cruise ship is floated out at an Italian shipyard. Video / Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima cruise ship is floated out at an Italian shipyard. Video / Norwegian Cruise Line

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

In the depths of a pandemic, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) sold out its newest ship's early voyages faster than any in its history.

They were for the Norwegian Prima which will debut in August, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.