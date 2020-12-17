Website of the Year

Business

No Ugly lands post-lockdown distribution deals with Australia, UAE, Hong Kong and China

3 minutes to read

Aaron Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Health drinks company No Ugly is riding the wave of New Zealand's new-found popularity.

The Auckland-based company has recently signed distribution deals with Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and China.

It was already

