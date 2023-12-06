Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Nissan New Zealand and Australia hit by cyberattack, potential personal data breach

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
School athletics organisers find broken glass scattered on field, police pay issues rise amid the new minister’s expectations and why more Kiwis are buying second-hand this Christmas in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / ABC Australia

Nissan says hackers have hit its New Zealand and Australian operation.

It is still trying to gauge the extent of the attack, including whether customers’ personal information has been accessed.

The Japanese carmaker says it’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business