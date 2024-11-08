The question until now has been who pays what?

The Herald can reveal the Cabinet has decided levies will be risk-based. So, big banks will pay less, relative to the value of insured deposits, than risker deposit takers.

But only a small portion of the risk will be priced into the levies.

The levies won’t be as risk-based as the Reserve Bank, which regulates deposit takers, recommended.

Credit unions and building societies will also be given a hand-up by being allowed to pay lower, flat levies until 2028, before moving to the risk-based model.

The Commerce Commission, which is interested in increased competition, had recommended all deposit takers initially pay flat levies (worth a certain percentage of insured deposits) until the impacts of the scheme were better understood.

Willis decided not to go this far. She believed watering down the proposed risk-based pricing and temporarily giving credit unions and building societies some leeway would support competition.

She explained that, under the Deposit Takers Act, she wasn’t empowered to set levies in a way that specifically supported competition. Rather, she could set levies to maintain “soundness” in the financial system.

She argued that not hitting smaller deposit takers too hard with high levies would support their viability. Some smaller institutions warned policymakers the cost of the scheme could drive them out of business.

However, the Reserve Bank’s argument was that risker deposit takers had a lot to gain from the scheme.

Some people would move their money to riskier institutions paying higher rates of interest in the full knowledge their deposits would be guaranteed.

The Reserve Bank acknowledged sufficiently risk-based levies would see some deposit takers cut costs by cutting their deposit rates. This would limit their relative attractiveness.

The Reserve Bank thought this was a good thing. It was mindful of not creating a moral hazard – encouraging people to make riskier decisions than they otherwise would in the knowledge the scheme would bail them out.

Where Willis landed was a step away from what the Reserve Bank, which is tasked with maintaining financial stability, wanted. But she didn’t jump entirely into the Commerce Commission’s pro-competition camp.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.