Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board case against Waiheke marina developer fails in Environment Court

4 minutes to read
Protesters try to stop a new marina from being built in Putiki Bay Kennedy Point Waiheke. Video / Protect Pūtiki

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The Environment Court has rejected a work restriction request at Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point Marina project at Pūtiki Bay.

On September 10, the Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board sought a preliminary ruling that no works take

