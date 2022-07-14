Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking. Photo / NZME

For 14 years running, Newstalk ZB remains the country's top commercial radio network according to the latest GfK Commercial Radio Audience survey.

The survey results - released at 1pm today - show NZME is also enjoying continued growth across its radio platforms.

They shows a boost in NZME's overall radio audience over the ratings period. Gold FM leads the way, with an additional 26,000 listeners tuning in, followed by Coast (21,500) and Radio Hauraki (20,500).

And popular music radio station ZM has the most listeners in the country across the highly competitive 18-39 and 25-54 year-old demographics.

With Newstalk ZB's winning streak continuing in this survey, Mike Hosking Breakfast also continues to reach massive audiences. It boasts more than 504,000 listeners – about 185,000 more than any other breakfast show in the country.

Furthermore, ZM's Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley breakfast show dominated the music radio scene, having the most listeners across several key commercial demographics including 18-34, 18-39, 18-49, 25-44 and 25-54-year-olds.

ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley. Photo / NZME

Once again, NZME reaches more than two million people across its radio platforms, which is further complemented by its digital audio platform - iHeart Radio - which reaches a million devices and boasted 5.2 million listening hours last month.

NZME is the country's top podcast network, representing eight out of the 10 top podcasts in New Zealand, with more than 4.1 million podcast downloads.

NZME chief radio officer Jason Winstanley says the results show NZME is continuing to deliver on its strategic priority of continually growing the reach of its audio platforms – be that digital audio or traditional terrestrial radio.

"I'm really proud of our teams and the results of today's survey, continually growing our overall audience numbers, with some fantastic results and growth across many of NZME's radio brands," Winstanley said.

"After two and a half years of bumper results in GfK radio surveys, with the likes of Newstalk ZB listenership skyrocketing due to people being at home during Covid lockdowns, it's pleasing to see that the station's audience numbers remain incredibly high – well above any other network and significantly higher than pre-Covid levels."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says today's survey results are not just good news for the company as a business – delivering on its strategic priorities - but for the country's commercial radio industry as a whole.

"With listenership remaining strong in commercial radio overall, it demonstrates that Kiwis across the country are tuning in to listen to radio because it continues to serve their needs – be that for news, entertainment, sport, or music," Boggs said.

"The commercial radio industry services a variety of audiences spanning different regions and demographics right across the country and it's great to see Kiwis continue to support those efforts, engaging with our platforms en masse each day."