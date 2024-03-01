Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Business
Premium

Newshub: Goodbye to a battler

8 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

The news arm of Three, an underdog television station beloved for its feisty news and current affairs coverage, has this week all but passed away following a long battle with profitability. It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.