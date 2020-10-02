OPINION:

Hallenstein-Glasson was formed in 1985 through the merger of the Hallensteins men's clothing stores (founded in 1873) and Glassons, a women's fast-fashion retailer founded in the early 1900s. These days, it operates 36 Glassons

Covid-19

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Underlying stability

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Future challenges

Tortoise vs hare