New Zealand's Kathmandu is set to announce its 2020 financial year earnings today. Analysts do not expect the results to contain any huge surprises, given adjusted ebitda guidance of above $70 million was provided in early July. Along with this, Kathmandu's gross margin is expected to be at the lower end of the 61 to 63 per cent target range. Given Kathmandu will now be trading at a seasonal low outside of their key winter period, any update to current trading conditions may be less material.

In the US, Twelve companies are due to report results tomorrow, though none are household names. The Markit manufacturing and Services PMI figures are to be released. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify on Covid-19.

Australian Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMIS should all be out at 1pm NZT today with all PMI's expected to show a small uptick on the previous month.

New Zealand

The NZX50 closed the day up 0.6 per cent after a strong performance in the afternoon hours. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was the key driver of the index after a poor start to the day, dipping under $31.00 before climbing sharply post-Australian open to close up 3.9 per cent at $32.42 as the day's best performer. SkyCity Entertainment also posted solid gains as it lifted 3.2 per cent to pare back Monday's decline.

The worst performers were Sky TV, falling 5.2 per cent, and Tourism Holdings, which declined 2.2 per cent.

As the country begins to open up, Air New Zealand extends its capacity to almost 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels for the school holidays. The month of October will see the domestic schedule operate at almost 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels. Air New Zealand's stock was flat, rising slightly by 0.4 per cent.

International

Markets recovered somewhat, though the mood was dampened by continuing uncertainty around new stimulus to be offered in the US. Investors are concerned that political attention will be drawn to the supreme court nomination fight at the expense of focus on the stimulus package.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will likely see another 6 months of lockdown measures. People have been urged to work from home, curfews have been set for restaurants and bars and plans for live audiences to return to sports fixtures have been scrapped.

Asian markets:

The Shanghai index is down 1.9 per cent while the Shenzhen index is down 1.0 per cent.

China has announced that it will seek carbon neutrality by 2060, with emissions to peak in 2030. The plan seeks to balance economic growth which, to date, has been heavily reliant on coal consumption.

This is bad news for coal producers who have seen demand continue to dry up over recent decades, and who rely on China as 'coals last refuge'.

US Markets:

At time of writing, Tech and Retail are rallying as the market shrugged off Jerome Powell's warnings of a slow recovery. At time of writing the S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq is up 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones is up 0.2 per cent.

Returning to the S&P 500, Consumer Cyclicals and Real Estate were the best performing sectors on the day, up 2.0 and 1.5 per cent, respectively. Financials and Energy were the worst-performing sectors on the day, down 1.3 and 1.0 per cent respectively.

Twitter is the best performer at the moment, up 5.7 per cent. Amazon.com has also had a good day so far, up 4.4 per cent on news that Bernstein has upgraded their rating from neutral to buy.



Meanwhile, retail banker Citizens Financial Group was the worst stock on the index, down 4.7 per cent.

Tesla "Battery Day" approaches:

Elon musk will present to investors on the rollout of Tesla's battery technology and of its vehicle fleet. Tesla's stock dropped 3.5 per cent after Musk today came out to ratchet down expectations ahead of the event, tweeting that what was to be announced would not reach high volume production until 2022.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold is down 0.5 per cent to US$1903.5 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 0.6 per cent, trading at US$39.6 per barrel. The US Treasury 10-year yield is down to 0.68 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 continued to react poorly to a spike in Covid-19 cases around the world, ending the day down 0.7 per cent despite the NZX 50 posting a 0.6 per cent gain. The day saw on average 2.5 stocks fall for every stock that gained. The Mid Cap 50 Index outperformed today, supported by large gains in Xero (+4.1 per cent) and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare (+4 per cent) after the latter showed strong demand in its Bollinger range. The day saw further movements away from small cap stocks due to perceived volatility to Covid-19.



Healthcare and Technology were the best performing sectors on the day up 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, while a shift away from Basic Materials (-2 per cent) and Energy (-1.8 per cent) was seen after both sectors outperformed on Monday.



Travel Management companies and Airlines were sold off again after further news of Covid-19 cases spreading again around Europe and America, leaving international travel unlikely until the back end of 2021.

Webjet was the worst-performing stock on the main index, down 6.1 per cent, while Flight Centre Travel Group was down 4.1 per cent. Both stocks remain volatile on vaccine news with the stock price moving heavily upwards over the past couple months but moves heavily downwards on an uptick in cases.

