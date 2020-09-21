New Zealand

The NZX 50 traded down 0.8 per cent, its lowest close since mid-August. Number one constituent Fisher & Paykel Healthcare continued to trade down, falling 3.3 per cent, closing at $31.19. The stock is now trading down 15.4 per cent for September, following a strong July/August post-result amid heightened Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Travel booking and expense management company, Serko was the worst-performer on the index, following its inclusion in the NZX 50 after Friday's index rebalance. Serko closed the day down 4.6 per cent at $4.53. SKO has had an extremely strong month following the announcement that it would join the index, up 23.1 per cent for September.

Kathmandu was the best-performer on the index, lifting 3.2 per cent to $1.28. It continues its solid run of the past five days in anticipation for its 2020 financial year result this Wednesday.

Recently removed from the NZX 50 (and replaced by Serko), Refining NZ provided a fairly market-neutral operational update for July and August as the stock traded down 1.6% (or -1 cent) to close at $0.60. It was a quiet month for the business as a six-week temporary shutdown of the refinery was in place to help balance fuel stocks. Processing Fee revenue remained at the Fee Floor due to negative international refining margins and low refinery throughput. Refining NZ is now in the final stage of planning for a refinery simplification, to extend cash neutral operations at the Fee Floor into 2021.

International

Overnight markets sold off among deepening tensions between the US and China and rising Covid-19 cases raising the spectre of lockdown in Europe. Further, continued failure by the congress to agree on a stimulus package, and last week's lack of detail around the Federal Reserve's bond-buying plan added to market anxiety.

Asian Markets:

Taiwan's Economic minister announced on Sunday that she had met with a US state department delegation with regard to lowering Taiwan's reliance on exports to China and encouraging tech companies to move supply chains to Taiwan. A tweet from China on Sunday said that the meeting was "playing with fire", with the superpower threatening to "wipe out" Taiwan should the country proceed. At time of writing the Shenzhen index was down 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai index was down 0.6 per cent.

US Markets:

The S&P 500 was down 2.1 per cent at time of writing, with the index now nearing correction territory after falling almost 9 per cent since its high on 2 September. All peer indices are down, though larger stocks and Tech stocks appear to have outperformed. While the Midcap 400 (-3.0 per cent) and the Dow Jones (-2.6 per cent) fell significantly, the S&P 100 (-1.7 per cent) and the NASDAQ (-0.5 per cent) were less affected.

Other US News:

Sell off was seen in the Financials sector after a report from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists alleged that several of the world's largest banks have continued to profit from illicit dealings with criminal networks despite global crackdowns on money laundering. JP Morgan (-4.5 per cent), for example, is said to have moved money for people who looted public funds from Malaysia, Venezuela and Ukraine.

Trevor Milton, founder of Battery and Car company Nikola, stepped down from the company's board amid allegations of fraud surrounding the company's electric vehicles. The stock has tumbled 17.9 per cent so far today. General Motors, which recently announced a partnership with Nikola, also dropped 5.7 per cent.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the threatened republicanisation of the Supreme Court has, among other things, led to a sell-off of healthcare stocks. The Trump administration's challenge to the affordable care act (Obamacare) is set to reach the country's highest court on November the 10th. A conservative majority would be more likely to reverse the law. Biotechnology company Amgen was down 2.7 per cent, Healthcare product wholesaler Johnson and Johnson was down 3.7 per cent and health and wellbeing company UnitedHealth Group was down 4.0 per cent.

Commodities

At time of writing, Gold is down 2.1 per cent to US$1909.0 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 2.4 per cent, trading at US$36.4 per barrel. The US Treasury 10-year yield is flat at 0.7 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 followed the downward trend of the US markets, closing 0.7 per cent lower despite Victoria only having 11 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. The index is now at its lowest level since 29 June, with all indices in Australia in the red. Small and Mid Cap indices were the most volatile and shed the biggest losses.

The Energy, Consumer Non-Cyclicals and Utilities sectors outperformed yesterday, up 0.9, 0.3 and 0.2 per cent respectively. Key news supporting this was the Aussie government's bill to invest A$211 million in fuel storage this year and A$2.3 billion over the next 10 years in order to keep oil refineries in business. The underperformers were Real Estate and Financials, which were each down 1.3 per cent.

Harvey Norman was quick out of the gates yesterday morning, up 5.4 per cent on open before settling to be up 2.1 per cent on close. This comes after the company announced aggregated sales for the period of 1 July to 17 September up 33.8 per cent for Australian franchisees, while the preliminary profit between July and August was up 185.8 per cent.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd was sold off after announcing it will become a founding shareholder of Investment bank Barrenjoey Capital, ending 3.5 per cent lower at A$55 per share. Magellan will have a 40 per cent ownership in the stock while keeping a 4.99 per cent voting right with 1.2 million shares issued.

Coming up ahead:

In Australia, look out for Commonwealth Bank's manufacturing, services and composite PMI's which are expected to be released today.

