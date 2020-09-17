Fonterra has reported a $659m net profit for the July year and said it would pay a final dividend of 5 cents per share.

The profit - reflecting its first full year under a revised strategy - compares with a $605m loss last year. The previous year's loss was driven by $826m in writedowns.

"We increased our profit after tax by more than $1 billion, reduced our debt by more than $1 billion and this has put us in a position to start paying dividends again," chief executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

Fonterra did not pay a dividend in 2019, or in the first half of its latest financial year.

The dairy co-op's normalised earnings before interest and tax came to 24 cps per share, the upper end of its 15 to 25c forecast range.

For the current year, it forecast a 20 to 35 cps earnings per share range.

The current season's milk price forecast was pitched in a $5.90 to $6.90 per kg range, unchanged from its previous forecast.

For the season just past, Fonterra settled on $7.14 per kg. With the dividend, the final cash payout comes to $7.19 per kg.

