New Zealand has a new number one news website - nzherald.co.nz.

In August, nzherald.co.nz reached 1.838 million New Zealanders, outstripping all competitors, according to data released today by research company Nielsen.

New Zealand Herald editor Murray Kirkness said he believed nzherald.co.nz had become the country's most popular digital news provider because Kiwis were searching for online news they could rely on.



"All of us at the New Zealand Herald are incredibly heartened at the trust that so many Kiwis place in us to give them news and information they need when and where they need it.

"Our local news teams continually strive to earn that trust. That so many New Zealanders are choosing nzherald.co.nz at a time when reliable, accurate and trustworthy information is so valued is incredibly rewarding."

The news comes on the back of extraordinary growth in print and digital audiences and a string of awards for the Herald.

Last week NZME announced growing readership numbers across its newspaper and magazine publications, led by "extraordinary" growth in the popularity of the Herald.

Readership of the Herald for the 12 months to June 30 jumped 16 per cent year on year, to 546,000 daily readers.

Herald readership has jumped 16 per cent year on year. Photo / file

Across each week nearly 1 million Kiwis now read the Herald.

The Herald's Premium journalism digital service, launched last year, now reaches more than 82,000 paying subscribers.

In May, the Herald was named Newspaper of the Year, Website of the Year and Best News Website/App of the year at the NZ Voyager Media Awards.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said nzherald.co.nz audiences, the continued growth in NZ Herald Premium digital news subscriptions and the record number of New Zealanders reading NZME's newspapers, all highlight the value Kiwis place in trusted, independent and local news teams.

"We are a proudly New Zealand media company supporting local news teams who provide our communities with platforms and a trusted voice to share their stories," said Boggs.

"From Stewart Island to North Cape and beyond, nzherald.co.nz is New Zealand's news.

"We'll continue to work tirelessly to earn that trust Kiwis place in us to keep them in the know."