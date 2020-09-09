New Zealand

Despite Sky TV rallying on large buy volumes for a second day in a row, the NZX 50 was down after the tech sell-off in the US the previous night.

US-exposed tech stocks such as Pushpay (-2.8 per cent), Vista Group (-2.6 per cent) and Scott Technology (-2.8 per cent) fell especially hard, although EROAD held up well (+1.2 per cent) - possibly on an announcement that Kiwibank has joined and increased EROAD's loan facilities. The company will now have an extra $5 million credit line to draw on for capital expenditure, and an extra $1.1 million for overdrafts.

New Zealand stocks exposed to Chinese markets also seemed to fall after continued geopolitical tension overnight. a2 Milk (-2.4 per cent), Synlait (-2.6 per cent) and Comvita (-1.8 per cent) all dropped.

Finally, Gentailers also faced downward pressure after being sold off in heightened volumes. Mercury fell 2.7 per cent, Meridian by 2.3 per cent and Genesis by 1.3 per cent.

International

Chinese risk sentiment turned today as the markets saw a large sell-off, which may be due to a late reaction to yesterday's news of Donald Trump wanting American companies to stop doing business in China combined, with the tech sell-off.

The Shanghai index ended down 1.9 per cent, and the Shenzhen market was down 3.3 per cent. SoftBank decreased another 3 per cent on news that the company had billions of dollars in tech call options.

Like the large sell-off seen in June, US markets began to recover overnight despite no prominent economic news, demonstrating investors risk sentiment may be swayed by cheaper stock prices.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones was up 650 points or 2.3 per cent, S&P 500 was up 2.7 per cent and the Nasdaq slightly outperformed due to the tech rebound, up 3.1 per cent. All sectors flip yesterday's declines to be in the green by at least 1 per cent, with technology (+3.9 per cent) and materials (+3.2), the outperformers. The positive rebound in stock prices also brought the VIX index down 10 percentage points to 28.

US job openings rose 10 per cent in July, despite a sharp slump in the rate of hiring. The available positions hit 6.6 million, which was well above the 6 million estimated. Despite this the actual hires were far lower at 5.8 million in July, down from 7 million in June.

Many economists believe this is due to workers leaving their jobs to be able to look after children or due to fears of catching Covid-19 at work.

American economists believe the unemployment rate for the country is worse than the official 8.4 per cent seen in August. Reasons behind this include a misclassification of workers who were temporarily laid off and many now moving to discouraged workers due to the potential of becoming sick or due to childcare duties.

They warn that despite the official numbers showing signs of recovery, we must also manage expectations that variants outside the scope may demonstrate that employment is worse off.

AstraZeneca fell almost 6 per cent in intraday trading due to the drug maker stopping its prominent trial as a patient had spinal cord issues. Despite the adverse side effect only affecting one person the company said it was "going to focus first on safety and make no compromises". The company pared losses through the day and end up 0.5 per cent.

American luxury jeweller Tiffany's dropped 6.1 per cent with LVMH wanting to delay the US$16 billion deal due to the US-French trade dispute. Tiffany's will open a lawsuit against LVMH, saying the company is trying to use the protests to get a cheaper price.

Commodities

WTI Oil recovered some of its losses, mirroring the recovery in the stock market, with the price increasing by 3.5 per cent to US$38.05 a barrel. Gold continues a mini fightback, up another 0.7 per cent to US$1957 per ounce. The US 10-year Treasury bounced, up 2 basis points to 0.7 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day down 2.2 per cent. All peer indices were down with larger companies being sold relatively more than smaller companies.

The selloff was again predominantly triggered by sales in the overnight markets, particularly of US tech stocks. News that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trial had been halted because of a possible adverse reaction also did not help investor sentiment. Add to this a spike in Covid-19 cases in Victoria and overall sentiment is particularly weak.

All sectors were down. Basic materials was the best performing sector on the day, down 1.3 per cent. Energy and technology were the worst performing sectors on the day, falling 4.4 and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

Only 13 companies in the ASX 200 finished up on the day. The best individual performer was agri-tech company Nufarm, up 2.7 per cent.

Gold was up marginally on Tuesday night and relatively flat through the day. This was enough for several gold-exposed stocks that were sold off yesterday, to recover some of those losses. Gold Road Resources and Perseus Mining were up 0.6 and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Two of the worst performers in the market were oil producers Beach Energy and Oil Search, declining 9.2 and 7.8 per cent, respectively. The heavy sell-off followed an overnight drop in oil prices of around 7 per cent.

Companies that were up yesterday as investors grew more positive about the chances of reopening, were down today on poor pandemic news. Travel organiser Corporate Travel was down 4.7 per cent, Airline Qantas Airways fell 4.3 per cent and international education facilitator IEL dropped 4.8 per cent.

Upcoming events

Retail eyes in the market will likely be on Sky TV today as the company prepares to release its 2020 result. The stock price has risen 19.4 per cent since the beginning of the week, possibly on anticipation (or hopes) that the result will be a positive one. However, it has already been pre-announced that guidance has been met. Guidance range of ebitda is $155-175 million and npat of $20-25 million.

Sky TV has struggled this year with Covid-19 disrupting the schedule of sports games and the company making the decision to raise $157 million of capital in May at 12 cents a share.

International

Weekly US job data is out tomorrow along with the producer price Index and wholesale inventories. Jobless claims will give some further insight into the labour market recovery around the country and whether more lockdown easings have led to less job losses over the last week.



• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Ltd is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer