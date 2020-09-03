New Zealand

Gentailers and SkyCity led the market up today, while Restaurant Brands suffered the biggest decline out of the index stocks.

Tourism Holdings made mainstream headlines after a "massive blaze" in its Mangere campervan workshop, with substantial damage to buildings that house the office and workshop. However, only about 10 motorhomes were damaged, and CEO Grant Webster advised plans are under way to get back into business by today.

Media were also abuzz with the resignation of long-time Air New Zealand's chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace.

Kiwi marketing-tech company Plexure hinted further at a potential ASX dual listing, with chairman Phil Norman advising a potential ASX initial public offering would be for A$50 million, and with shares on offer at no greater than 20 per cent below market price.

SkyCity leads market up after positive full year result

SkyCity rose 6.8 per cent yesterday after a delayed response - with heavy buying in the stock after the Aussie open.

The transtasman casino and hospitality operator reported normalised ebitda of $201 million, which was at the top end of its guidance of $185 to $205m, as well as an underlying profit of $66.3m.

It is still able to operate under current trading conditions, with the core gaming business now profitable again, other divisions such as VIP gaming, hotels and restaurants would only be able to recover with a revival of international tourism. As such, for the short- to medium-term, the company sees itself as a smaller, domestically focused business - echoing similar comments made by Air NZ CEO Greg Foran in the past.

No final dividend will be paid this year because of the company's banking covenant restrictions, but they may resume a final dividend in the next financial year depending on the situation.

If border restrictions continue for the rest of financial year 2021, and there being no adverse change to the Covid-19 outlook in New Zealand and South Australia, SkyCity expects ebitda to be greater than this year - although this figure will be well below pre-Covid levels.

International

Chinese markets followed US futures downwards, erasing further gains for the week with the Shanghai index down 0.6 per cent and Shenzhen market down 0.8 per cent. High-flying American stocks pressed pause and retreated with the biggest decline since June 11. It appears the market decided to sell off tech gains after the recent Nasdaq rally over 12,000 with the sector down 5.5 per cent. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones was down 3.1 per cent, the S&P 500 was down more than 3.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq declined 5.3 per cent.

Initial jobless claim data showed people applying for this benefit dropped by 130,000 to 880,000 applicants, however, this was because of the transition to traditional unemployment benefits channels, which demonstrated that applicants rose by 8000 over the past week.

The tech sector was hit hard with what seems to be a transition to recovery stock, despite no important news released overnight. All FAAMG stocks were down by more than 5 per cent, whereas stocks that have been hammered by Covid-19 such as the airlines and cruise travel held resilient, with Carnival Inc up 4.3 per cent and United Airlines up 0.6 per cent.

Popular American trading platform Robinhood is under investigation by the SEC related to non-disclosure of selling orders to high frequency traders. The fine is up to US$10 million.

ISM services index fell during August from 58.1 to 56.9, and the activity index also lowered from 67.2 to 62.4. These numbers reflect a slower recovery because of increased Covid-19 cases and the tourism industry not being able to transition back to pre Covid-19 operations. The declines may indicate that further job cuts are needed if activity continues to decline.

Commodities

WTI Oil continues its decline for the week, falling 0.6 per cent to US$41.26 a barrel, demonstrating a US$2.40 drop for the week. Gold has not fared much better, down 0.2 per cent to US$1941 per ounce. The US 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 0.62 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day up 0.8 per cent. All peer indices performed positively.

Healthcare and financials were the best sectors on the day, rising 1.5 and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Technology was the worst sector on the day, falling 1.3 per cent, followed by Basic Materials, which fell 0.6 per cent.

Dual-listed SkyCity was also the best individual performer on the ASX, up 7.4 per cent on its result.

Low credit lender Credit Corp was the next best performer on the day, rising 6.2 per cent. Although down 36.4 per cent year to date, the stock is up 211 per cent from its March lows. There may be structural tailwinds for the low credit lending sector going forward.

Poor economic conditions after Covid-19 may increase the amount of distressed debt available for purchase, also increasing the margins on Credit Corp's collection activity.

Electricity infrastructure company Spark Infrastructure Group was the worst performer in the index, falling 6.1 per cent. The stock went ex-dividend yesterday. Investors buying the share today will not be entitled to receive the AU$0.07 per share dividend announced for the end of the financial year.

Several mining companies featured among the worst performers on the day. Gold miners Perseus Mining and Gold Road Resources, declined 3.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively. Gold had been down in the overnight markets and continued to sell off during the day, which partly animated the mining sell-off. Diversified miner BHP also fell 2.3 per cent.

Ex-NZX superstar Xero fell 2.5 per cent as the market continued to digest the sale of AU$200 million worth of stock by founder Rod Drury.

Upcoming events

NZX-listed industrial property specialist, Property for Industry is set to report its half year results later today. The last substantive update from the company was in May, where it confirmed it was still not able to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on its earnings and cashflows.

The key financial metric to watch for PFI will be adjusted funds from operations (affo) and/or funds from operations (ffo), although other measures such as net tangible assets (nta) and dividend payout will also be important.

International

Important economic data out tomorrow include non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate, which could fuel further volatility tomorrow morning.

