Divinity consultants are designing sacred rituals for corporations and their spiritually depleted employees.

In the beginning there was Covid-19, and the tribe of the white collars rent their garments, for their workdays were a formless

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

'People would cite SoulCycle'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'It's still an office'

Deepening one's Zoom practice