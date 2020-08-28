A global update to popular online game Fortnite has triggered record traffic on the Chorus network, the company has announced.

Traffic on the network reached a peak of 3.15Tbps last night - a time that coincided with the global release of chapter two, season four of Fortnite.

The previous Chorus network peak had been of 3.07Tbps and was reached on August 15 when the update to Call of Duty was released.

Chorus reports midday downstream traffic today hit 1.49Tbps, which was a 39 per cent increase on Monday, August 10, before Auckland moved to alert level 3 and the rest of the country moved to alert level 2.

Advertisement

Auckland registered a 69 per cent uplift in traffic, compared to an 8 per cent uplift in the rest of the country.

The country saw a 30 per cent increase in upstream traffic (which increases with higher use of applications such as video conferencing tools like Zoom). In Auckland alone, there was a 53 per cent uplift in traffic.

There is no congestion on the Chorus network, according to a statement released by the company.