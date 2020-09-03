COMMENT:

A big emotional toll in a separation is no longer living with your children. Spending time with your children can become more difficult. This is especially true if your relationship with your ex-partner is

Set a plan early

If you don't live nearby

Involve the kids

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Keep your plans simple

Related articles:

Visiting elderly grandparents

What if my ex-partner won't let me see my kids?

In summary