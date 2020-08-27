The NZX said it will open as normal today at 10am after cyber attacks disrupted trade on each of the past three days.

"NZX's markets will open as normal today, following ongoing work to put in place additional measures to maintain system connectivity, and address the severe DDoS attacks from offshore this week," NZX said.

NZX said it had been been continuing to work with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber security partners, including the state's security arm, the GCSB, to address the attacks.

"NZX has been in close contact with market participants, and appreciates the support and level of understanding during the periods of disruption to trading," it said.

This week's disruption came just as the benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index was a few points short of its record high, set in February, of 12,073.34.

The index's last reading was 12,053.4.

JMI Wealth director Andrew Kelleher told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB that the cyber attack was clearly a "very motivated and very serious act".

Kelleher said that liquidity in the market had been maintained "to a degree" despite the attacks.

But he said that if they continued, it would lessen investors' confidence in their ability to trade "if a piece of news occurs that people need to react to".

This week's attacks have occured at the tail end of the reporting season, which has seen the Air NZ , Meridian and Spark issue their results.