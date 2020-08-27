New Zealand



A relatively light day after a third consecutive day of NZX outages led to most trading finishing before noon. However, a substantial number of companies reported results, including Air New Zealand.

The company was steady (+0.4 per cent) after posting 2020 results, recording revenue of $4.8 billion (-16.4 per cent) and an underlying loss of -$87 million - breaking the airline's 18-year streak of profitability. Accounting for hefty impairment charges from reduction in value of the airline's assets, statutory losses before tax were $628m.

The company noted it was holding $200m in cash as of August 25, with an additional undrawn $900 million loan facility from the Crown. Cash burn has been reduced from $175 million a month throughout April to June to $85 million for July, but analysts and media have speculated about a potential capital raise by the company to maintain its balance sheet.

While international travel restrictions remain, the company expects to continue losing $65 million to $85 million a month - although this assumes resumption of domestic travel with no social distancing requirements, as well as continued government-supported cargo flights. The company was not able to provide forecasts for its 2021 result - although each scenario it has considered results in a loss for the year.

Vista Group surged by 19.3 per cent after its first half result, reporting revenue of $44.8 million, down -33.6 per cent from the same time last year, as well as ebitda of -$3.5 million. Despite the loss, the market had anticipated a more negative result. Investors may have liked a comment from management that the company is seeing 'early indications' of reasonable demand once new content is available.

New Zealand King Salmon rose slightly (+1.1 per cent) after it posted an ebitda of $25.1 million. Both ebitda and sales volumes were at the bottom end of guidance provided in May, with sales dropping by 50% during level 4 lockdown - although government support meant that the firm did not have to lay off any of its 550 staff.

International

Industrial profits in China grew for their third straight month and at their fastest pace since 2018, demonstrating solid recovery from Covid-19. Chinese markets recovered some of yesterday's losses with the Shanghai index up 0.6 per cent while the Shenzhen index rose 0.8 per cent. U.S markets continue to climb despite poor economic data out today.

The U.S GDP for the second quarter dropped -31.7 per cent on an annualised basis, for the worst contraction in history. Despite this, it was slightly better than the 32.5 per cent expected. Moreover, initial jobless claims still hovered over the one million mark, despite slightly falling from last week and continuing jobless claims were still in excess of 27 million.

However, risk sentiment stayed strong and the market reacted positively to the Fed's speech regarding low interest rates and higher inflation levels. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones was up 1.1 per cent, S&P 500 was up 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.2 per cent. Financials (+2 per cent) and Real Estate (+1.3 per cent) reacted strongly as they may benefit from potentially higher yields, while Communications (-1 per cent) lagged. This continues to demonstrate the separation of economic recovery and stock market recovery as investors continue to look past the poor economic data presented to them.

The Fed announced a new U.S monetary policy regime, which will allow inflation and employment to run higher, in a shift that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come. Inflation will 'average' 2 per cent over time and allow a moderate overshoot in periods of weakness. The main risk here is allowing inflation to float at higher levels, may create difficulty for the Fed in stabilising the rate back to its preferred 2 per cent level.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp team up with Walmart Inc to buy TikTok from ByteDance Ltd, with Trump saying that an American company must own the American leg of the TikTok app otherwise it will be banned. The service can offer a wide range of e-Commerce benefits which is why Walmart has joined Microsoft to secure this app. Analysts have believed the price tag may range between US$20 and US$50 billion.

Commodities

WTI Oil falls below US$43 a barrel after the economic news out supports a slower recovery. Gold also declined -0.75 per cent to US$1938 per ounce, with the US dollar having large buying interest today. The U.S 10-year treasury yield had its biggest one-day gain in months on the back of the Fed's speech, pushing longer-maturity yields up. The yield rose 6 basis points to 0.75 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day up 0.2 per cent. The best performing sectors were materials and consumer Ccclicals, rising 1.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. The laggards were Utilities and Energy, falling 1.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

The ASX Midcap 50 index, an index comprised of the 50 smallest companies in the S&P ASX100, was up 0.6 per cent, outperforming all comparable indices on the day. This has been a continuing trend with the index up 9.0 per cent this quarter to date, and up 2.3 per cent this year to date.

By contrast, the ASX 200 is up 3.9 per cent qtd and down -8.4 per cent ytd. The ASX 20, an index of the 20 largest stocks, isup only 2.2 per cent qtd and down -9.6 per cent ytd. Unlike in other markets, buying size has not outperformed in Australia since January.

The best individ ual performer was dairy processor Bega Cheese, rising 7.8 per cent on its result. The company reported net profit of AU$31.9 million. This was 16.3 per cent higher than consensus expectations, news to which the market reacted positively. Following behind was fund manager Challenger, who lifted 5.2 per cent.

The worst performer on the day was machine learning and data labelling company Appen, declining -11.2 per cent on its half year results. Half year revenue of AU$306.2 million missed analyst estimates of AU$322.2 million. Coal producer Whitehaven Coal continued its run of bad form, down -8.8 per cent.

Investor darling Afterpay, up 0.6 per cent, released its full year results today. Revenue of AU$519.2 million grew an impressive 138.1 per cent year on year and still managed to beat consensus expectations by 3.4 per cent. A net loss of AU$13.4 million beat consensus expectations by 41.1 per cent.

Despite the resoundingly positive news, the stock ended the day near flat. This might be attributed to investors buying the stock heavily into the result in anticipation of what followed.

Upcoming events

Closing out an eventful week will be the country's largest port, Port of Tauranga, wine producer and exporter, Delegat Group, as well as industrial manufacturer Steel & Tube expected to report results today.

Australia

Companies reporting today include; Boral, Costa Group, Harvey Norman, NEXTDC and Cooper Energy.

International

U.S Economic data out tomorrow includes personal income, consumer spending, core inflation, Chicago PMI and advance trade in goods. These will all give further signs into the recovery of the economy with the virus still reasonably out of control and lockdown measure effects. The Jackson Hole conference also continues today.

