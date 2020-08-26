The New Zealand Stock Exchange website crashed for a third day in a row, just as the S&P NZX-50 was 8 points short of its all time high.

The exchange said: "NZX confirms that at approximately 11.10am a halt trading was put on its cash markets, due to a systems connectivity issue.

"NZX is continuing to work with its network provider [Spark] to investigate the source of the issue, following volumetric DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks from offshore on 25 and 26 August."

The NZX was hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday afternoon, halting trading for an hour.

And the NZX went down again yesterday at 11.24am and came back online around 12.20pm - only to go offline again around 1.20pm before full service was restored at 3pm.

What is a DDoS attack?

Security company NortonLifeLocks says criminals prepare for a DDoS attack by taking over thousands of computers. These are often referred to as "zombie computers". They form what is known as a "botnet" or network of bots. These are used to flood targeted websites, servers and networks with more data than they can accommodate.

A volume-based or "volumetric" DDoS attack, which was apparently the variant that hit the NZX, sees massive amounts of traffic sent to overwhelm a network's bandwidth, NortonLifeLock says.

The company says a DDoS attack has to be repelled at the internet service provider level (often this involves temporarily blocking traffic from certain IP addresses).

But it is also a good idea to keep your security software up to date so your PC does not unwittingly become part of a botnet attack.

The NZX did not immediately respond to questions about whether it had received any extortion demand, whether its communications setup involved multiple providers for redundancy, and what steps were being taken to avoid another attack.

MORE TO COME