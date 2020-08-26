New Zealand

Another eventful day for the NZX as a second cyber-attack caused the exchange to halt for more than three hours Gentrack, Freightways and Argosy led the market up while Spark, Contact and Pushpay were the biggest decliners of the day.

Pushpay dipped as low as $8.01 before recovering to $8.41 after the company announced that interests associated with outgoing CEO Bruce Gordon had agreed to sell about half of their shares in the company. This follows the $124 million of Pushpay shares sold by the Huljich family last month.

Meridian reported ebitda of $854m, slightly up from last year, and a total dividend of 19.3 cents per share. The bottom line was hurt by write-downs in the value of hedged electricity contracts, with profit of $176 million significantly less than the $339 million the company brought in last year.

While investors were keenly looking for any guidance around the Tiwai Point smelter exit decision, the company only noted that it is "not yet aware if an extended closure proposition is acceptable to Rio Tinto". It did however, comment that the exit decision has caused the board to defer construction of Harapaki windfarm.

Spark recorded a 4.4 per cent increase in net income to $427 million, as well as an increase in ebitdai (earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation and net investment income) of 2.1 per cent to $1.1 billion. Solid growth in revenue driven by mobile services (+3.9 per cent) and cloud, security and service management (+10.8 per cent). Despite the growth, investors may not have liked the company's commentary around outlook - while the impact of Covid-19 was estimated at -$25 million in 2020, it's likely -$75 million in 2021. The stock price fell by -3.6 per cent in response to these concerns.

Scales' underlying profit for the first six months of the year was $29.2 million, slightly less than the $30.1 million it brought in during the same period last year. The company also indicated that full year underlying profit will be at the bottom end of its guidance, which was between $30 million and $36 million.

On the other hand, shareholders may have liked the company's affirmation that it will pay no less than 19 cents per share in annual dividends while it continues to hold net cash. Overall, the result and guidance seemed to be soft compared to market expectations, with the stock price dropping 1.4 per cent in response.

International

Chinese markets were softer overnight, with the Shanghai index lowering -1.3 per cent and the Shenzhen index slipping -1.8 per cent, despite the Finance Minister saying payments to local governments will be sped up. Another solid day in the US, at the time of writing, the Dow Jones was up 0.3 per cent, S&P500 +1 per cent and the Nasdaq, prospering at +1.4 per cent. communication services (+3.2 per cent) and technology (+1.6 per cent) led the way while energy (-1.8 per cent) and utilities (-1.0 per cent) lagged. Despite capital goods lowering in July, which may suggest investment rebound could be more gradual, investors bought more stocks, placing bets that US trade deal and fiscal stimulus will outweigh any faltering of the economic recovery.

Thirty-two states have received federal approval for the US$300 unemployment benefit, which leaves approximately 5.5 million workers without approval. With jobs scarce and housing protections withering away, this could snap investors as they begin to fear for their future.

US president of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Esther George believes a second recession will occur, if Covid-19 cases flare up once again. The cases and deaths have been slowing over the past month, but economic data has been declining over the same period. She said the economy is planning for growth, however, is cautious that another resurgence may harm these plans.

A day after being announced to join the Dow Jones, Salesforce reports earnings that more than doubled expectations. The earnings per share came in at US$1.44 per share compared to expectations of US$0.67 per share. Revenue also topped the highest end of guidance at US$5.15 billion compared to an expected US$4.9 billion. Revenue for the quarter grew 29 per cent with the core sales Cloud leading the way with 13 per cent growth. The company share price rocketed in after markets and is currently +24 per cent at the time of writing. The share price since the beginning of the week has risen from US$207 per share to US$267 per share.

US automobile giant Tesla (+6.5 per cent) hits fresh highs, breaking the US$2150 per share mark after analysts upgrade bull case to US$2500 per share. Facebook follows suit up 6.2 per cent following yesterday's upgrade in target price.

Commodities

At the time of writing, WTI Oil is flat at US$43.33/barrel despite news that gasoline demand has fallen by 10 per cent for the same period last year. Gold recovers some of its gain lost over the week, up 1.5 per cent, to rally close to US$1955 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield recovers to 0.69 per cent up 1 basis point.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day down -0.7 per cent. Victoria recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic with 24 deaths. Investor sentiment was also dampened by the announcement of 156 new cases nationwide. Losses were capped by the announcement that human testing would begin on an

The government also announced fresh stimulus in the order of AU$1 billion to go towards defense and employment support.

The best performing sector, and only sector up on the day, was healthcare (+0.2 per cent). The worst performing sectors on the day were telecommunications services and industrials, down 2.0 and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

The best individual performer was buy now, pay later company Zip Co, up 27.5 per cent. The company surged on news of a partnership with e-Bay. Zip will offer flexible credit to small and medium sized businesses conducting e-commerce through e-Bay. In securing this partnership, Zip has increased its exposure to Covid-enhanced trends toward online shopping. Much of the buy now, pay later sector was dragged along in Zip's wake. Splitit lifted 9.0 per cent; Openpay rose 10.0 per cent; and Sezzle jumped 14.7 per cent.

Bucking the trend was Afterpay, falling 1.9 per cent after its recent buoyancy; Flexigroup, on trading halt pending a raising; and Quickfee, down 7.2 per cent, whose year-end results disclosed growing losses.

The worst performer on the day was coal producer Whitehaven Coal, down -18.1 per cent. The company's results, released yesterday, disclosed an almost 100 per cent fall in revenue. This was primarily driven by falling coal prices, which have been driven downwards by structural shifts towards clean energy and Covid-19 impacts. Additionally, reported profit of AU$30.0 million came in -5.5 per cent below consensus expectations.

Upcoming events

Reporting season is set to continue with Air New Zealand, NZ King Salmon and electricity network operator Vector set to report full year results. Cinema software specialist Vista Group is also expected to report its half year results today.

When it comes to Air New Zealand, commentary around what the business is seeing, as well as any strategy around how they will continue managing the business in the "new normal" will be interesting. Earnings are expected to be greatly reduced given the stringent restrictions on international travel, as well as the frequently changing limitations on domestic travel.

For Vista Group's half-year results, investors may be watching closely for commentary on when cinemas may be expected to reopen, as well as outlook on blockbuster release dates.

Australia:

Companies reporting today include: Life360, Atlas Arteria, Appen, FAR, Flight Centre, Galaxy Resources, IGO, Link Administration Holdings, Nine Entertainment, Ramsay Health Care, Sandfire Resources and Woolworths.

International:

Initial jobless and continuing jobless claims to be released for the week with them both expected to decline, this may not be entirely due to a prospering labour market but more to do with some states not applying for the benefit. GDP revision and pending home sales index is also released today.

Reporting quarterly earnings tomorrow are Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Gap Inc, and HP Inc. The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium begins virtually across Thursday and Friday this week.

• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Ltd is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer