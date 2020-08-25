New Zealand

The NZX closed early after trading was halted by an offshore cyber-attack, although connectivity was restored before the market opening today.

Napier Port reported third quarter revenue to June 30 down at $24.3 million, 16.2 per cent less than the same quarter last year. The loss in revenue was caused by sales declines in the bulk cargo (-20.3 per cent) and container services (-14.3 per cent) divisions, including declining log export volumes which dropped by 14.3 per cent. Pro forma ebitda excluding extraordinary items was down by 30.1 per cent to $9.3m as a result.

NZME soars more than 44 per cent

Investors were positively surprised by a better than expected result from the diversified media company, and the stock price soared following market digestion of the news.

The result posted revenue up by $159.3m, which was 12.1 per cent less compared to the same period last year. However, a reduction in expenses coupled with a wage subsidy of $8.6 million meant that profit rose to $3m, compared to $950,000 last year.

Many investors had been concerned about slowing advertising revenue, which did in fact take a $28 million hit to $103 million. The print business unit's advertising suffered the most, with revenues down by -30.9 per cent. On the other hand, radio advertising (-18.4 per cent) and digital and e-commerce advertising (-8.5 per cent) were less affected.

Circulation and subscription revenues were resilient at $38.9m, with NZ Herald Premium digital subscribers generating revenue of $2.4m - growing at a fast rate.

Some analysts may also have been pleased to note that debt had been reduced by $19.5m to $55.2m, which signifies a healthier balance sheet for the company.

International

Chinese equity markets were mixed overnight with the US and China reaffirming their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal. However, China's soybean purchases in Brazil are at substantially higher levels compared to the US, thus the agreement comes with some scepticism around it. The Shanghai index fell -0.4 per cent and the Shenzhen was flat.

The US markets began the day with high volatility, moving between the green and red. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones had slightly recovered from its low, down 0.3 per cent, the S&P500 was up 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq led the way rising 0.7 per cent. The markets were reacting to mixed economic data out overnight with US new home sales soaring 13.9 per cent in July to 901,000 units, the highest since December 2006.

This reinforces data out last week that homeowners' sentiment is to take advantage of extremely low mortgage rates despite the fear of a crippling recession. Furthermore, the median sales price gained 7.2 per cent to US$330,600. Despite this, consumer confidence fell in August from 91.7 to 84.8, which is likely because of a fear of the ongoing Covid-19 cases and potential of no further support payments being agreed upon.

Dow Jones industrial average is set to ditch Exxon Mobil, Raytheon and Pfizer to have more tech focus as they have consistently underperformed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 throughout Covid-19.

On August 31, Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will all be added to the index, which may cause volatility in stocks involved as indexes buy and sell the stocks, as necessary. The decision comes as Apple's stock split takes place on August 31 set to significantly drop Apple's weighting in the index. The Dow Jones is a price-weighted index and hence at its new lower price Apple will drop from being the largest weighted stock, to a smaller weighting in the index, impacting the overall index return by less.

Airbnb announced that it has filed to go public as of last week. It has raised mixed reviews; on one hand analysts are sceptical because of the ongoing pandemic and lack of global travel, but on the other it may be a game changer as people rotate out of hotels to Airbnb homes instead, which many believe is much "safer".

The IPO comes off revenues tumbling 50 per cent this year and 25 per cent of workers being laid off, thus investors must look into how long they think it will take to recover and whether this company is likely to be able to replace hotel demand.

Stocks on the move today include Apple, down -1 per cent after a Californian judge said Epic games can maintain access to Apple's software-development tools.

Facebook was up 3.7 per cent with UBS raising their target price to $330 per share, retailer brand Gap rose more than 10 per cent as Citi upgraded to a buy rating with the firm seeing 50 per cent upside on the Athleta brand. American Airlines fell more than 2.6 per cent after the company announced 19,000 jobs will be lost after the federal aid expires next month.

Commodities

WTI Oil has hit fresh highs post Covid-19 up 1.6 per cent to US$43.30 a barrel. Gold on the other hand continues to slide down -0.3 per cent to US$1934 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield rises slightly to 0.68 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day up 0.5 per cent, with industrials and financials, the best performing sectors on the day, up 2.3 and 2.2 per cent, respectively. The worst performing sectors were healthcare and consumer non-cyclicals, falling -1.4 and -0.9 per cent, respectively.

The Midcap 50, lifting 1.2 per cent, was the best performing index in Australia, suggesting investors may be considering a rotation into smaller stocks or "value" stocks.

Up to this point "growth" has been outperforming as investors become enamoured with tech stocks, which promise potentially limitless expansion and novel solutions.

The best individual performer was waste management company Bingo Industries, up 13.5 per cent. Bingo released its earnings, announcing a strong project pipeline, a 21 per cent increase of revenue and a tripling of reported profit year-on-year. The reported profit of AU$66m came in 20 per cent higher than analyst expectations of AU$54m.

Buy now, pay later company Afterpay was the second-best individual performer on the day, up 13.5 per cent. The company publishes its results on Thursday and investors may be topping up in anticipation of positive news.

The worst performer was medical equipment designer Nanosonics, down 9.6 per cent. The company's results were released yesterday. Though revenue was up year-on-year, profit was down 25 per cent to AU$10.1m. In addition, revenue missed consensus expectations by 5.6 per cent and profit missed consensus expectations by 24.3 per cent.

The second worst performer on the day was pharmaceutical company Blackmores, down 5.6 per cent. Blackmores also released results that disappointed the market.

Upcoming events

A busy day ahead for reporting season in New Zealand as Meridian, Spark, and Metlifecare are all due to report full-year results, and Scales releases its half-year results. Jarden is acting in an advisory capacity to Metlifecare.

Given other gentailers have already reported results and Meridian has provided the market monthly updates already, analysts may be focusing on any commentary around the exit of Tiwai Point.

With Spark, providing there are no adverse surprises, ebitda is expected to come in at $1100m to $1120m as announced in guidance announced on April 22. Consensus estimate is for this figure to come in at the bottom of this range.

Meanwhile, ebitda and profit will be the headline financial metrics to look out for in Scales' half-year report. At present, the company has provided guidance that its profit for the full year will be towards the bottom end of its current guidance of $30m to $36m. Any outlook commentary for the price of apples will also be of interest given they are an important driving factor of Scales' performance.

Australia

Companies reporting today include: Adelaide Brighton, APA group, AP eagers, Capitol Health, Cleanaway Waste, Flexi Group, Home Consortium, IOOF holdings, Perseus Mining, Platinum Asset Management, Ridley Corp, Regis Resources, Steadfast Group, Seven Group, Whitehaven Coal and WorleyParsons.

