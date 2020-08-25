Spark has reported across-the-board full-year growth despite the pandemic scare.

For the year to June 30, net profit increased 4.4 per cent to $427m, ebitdai up 2.1 per cent to $1.13b and revenue was up to 2.5 per cent to $3.62 billion and a

The numbers were in line with guidance issued on April 22 and analyst expectations.

The second half dividend was 11 cents per share plus a special payout of 1.5cps, taking the full-year dividend to 25cps, in line with forecast.

Covid has been a mixed bag for Spark, with increased demand for mobile, broadband and cloud services offset to a degree by the loss of global roaming revenue, and goodwill relief measures such as providing unlimited data for all fixed-line customers, extra helpdesk costs, Spark Sport being made free for a quarter due to the cancellation of live events, and suspending disconnections for late-payments.

Spark shares closed at $5.03 yesterday. The stock is up 15.9 per cent for the year.

The Herald will be running an interview with Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson later today.

