Bank of New Zealand economist Paul Conway left a top job at the Productivity Commission frustrated and tired of the same conversations about this country's poor economic performance "going round and round, year after year".

Immigration

Improve the matching of skills to jobs

Strengthen the economic return from science and innovation

Improve tax system to encourage productive investment

Fix the housing market

Improve the provision and functioning of infrastructure

Lift competition

Improve collaboration

Lift public sector productivity