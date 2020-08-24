New Zealand

The NZX 50 closed up 0.7 per cent, with Comvita (+8 per cent) and Tourism Holdings (+7.3 per cent) posting strong rallies - as Refining NZ (-4.4 per cent) and Kiwi Property Group (-2.4 per cent) dropped.

Freightways rose slightly after it reported a profit of $58.6 million excluding the impact of IFRS 16, a 8.2 per cent reduction on last year's result. The company's final dividend was cancelled because of uncertainty on both sides of the Tasman, but it noted that dividends are expected to resume for its 2021 financial year.

Manuka honey manufacturer and marketer Comvita surged by 8 per cent after its 2020 results were released, in which it highlighted ebitda of $4.2 million. Revenue increased by 14.5 per cent to a record $196 million, with sales increasing in its focus growth markets of China and North America. The result was positive compared to investor expectations given its first half loss of -$8.8 million; strong second-half ebitda of $13 million carrying the company's full year result.

Market reacts positively to strong result by Chorus

Chorus traded up 2.4 per cent yesterday on heavy volumes after it released 2020 results that highlighted ebitda of $648m; an increase just shy of 2 per cent, and in line with February's guidance.

A final dividend of 14 cents a share was announced, bringing the full year pay-out to 24 cents a share - a slight increase from 23 cents.

On an overall basis few surprises were contained in Chorus' results, with Covid-19 impact reasonably minimal. The cost of the pandemic was roughly $12m, as limitations on field activity may have meant reduction of about 15,000 fibre installations. However, fibre connections were still up to 751,000 from 610,000 last year, and total fixed line connections were steady at 1,415,000.

One concern for investors mentioned in the post-results call was the potential rise of fixed wireless internet, which provides broadband connections through 3G, 4G or 5G mobile networks without having to rely on a physical connection.

Such technology may have the ability to impact Chorus' revenues, which is levied from physical internet connections such as copper, ADSL and Fibre. However, CEO JB Rousselot was confident - stating that people forget hyper fibre is also being rolled out, which is expected to be up to 10 times the current connection speeds.

International

Risk assets across the globe started strongly, all appearing to bounce on positive news of a fast tracking of a vaccine by the US government. The Chinese markets were particularly strong, Shanghai rose 0.15 per cent and Shenzhen rose 1.4 per cent. The US markets were all down in the morning session with large tech stocks and Tesla being sold off, however, upon President Donald Trump's announcement of fast-tracking AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine's to be ready before November's election, all markets rebounded strongly.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones was up more than 215 points or +0.8 per cent, S&P500 was trading above 0.5 per cent while the Nasdaq was up 0.1 per cent. All sectors were in the green except health (-0.8 per cent) and real estate (-0.2 per cent), with energy and financials outperforming, making up for some of their losses last week.

News out of Hong Kong states that the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection has occurred. The researchers in Hong Kong used genomic sequence to identify two strains in the man's body as he flew back from Europe. Further studies will go into whether this confirms that patients with acquired immunity can get a different strain of Covid-19.

Moderna (-1.9 per cent) confirms 40 per cent of supply has been pre-purchased with the company agreeing to terms for an additional 80 million doses with the European Union.

Studies in America show FAAMG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet) stocks are heavily weighted in hedge funds but underweight by mutual funds. This has been demonstrated by the outperformance of hedge funds, as FAAMG stocks this year have accounted for a substantial part of gains post March 23rd.

Storebrand, Norway's largest private asset manager, has divested from ExxonMobil, Chevron, Rio Tinto and BASF citing their lobbying practices regarding climate. Stating that "if you have corporates that are spending a lot of resources and energy to try to avoid that regulation, that is clearly not supportive and not in the long-term interest of anybody". Storebrand may lead the way for other fund managers to perceive lobbying as a negative to the long-term control of climate change and may increasingly divest as investors are becoming more and more climate friendly.

Commodities

WTI Oil begins the week on a positive up 0.2 per cent to US$42.42, while gold slides -0.6 per cent to US$1935. The US 10-year treasury yield remains unchanged, despite earlier gains on the back of vaccine news and a weakening dollar.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day up 0.3 per cent. Telecommunications services was the best performing sector, lifting 2.8 per cent, followed by technology, up 2.3 per cent. Energy was the worst performing sector on the day, down 0.75 per cent, followed by financials, which dropped 0.5 per cent.

Plumbing and heating supplier Reliance Worldwide was the best individual performer, up 17.8 per cent on their result. Year-on-year, RWC's revenue rose 5 per cent though profit declined 18 per cent. This was due to increasing operating costs and one-off impairment costs. This nominally poor result, however, exceeded analyst expectations – profit of AU$135 million beat consensus estimates of AU$125.44 million by 8 per cent. Having realized that excessive pessimism had been priced into the stock, investors may have bought the stock, causing yesterday's bounce.

Other outstanding performers included out-of-home advertiser oOh!media, up 17.5 per cent, and aerial photo mapper Nearmap, up 13.0 per cent.

The worst performer on the day was health insurer NIB Holdings, down 5.8 per cent. Results presented today disclosed npat of AU$89.2 million, down 40.3 per cent on last year. Return on equity was down 11.3 per cent to 14.5 per cent. The announced final dividend was 4.0 cents per share versus 13.0 cents per share.

Other underperformers included childcare provider G8 education, down 4.6 per cent on unimpressive half year results, and Qantas Airways, down 3.4 per cent.

Upcoming events

NZ Herald owner, NZME, is set to report its half-year results later today. Today's release will cover the period from January 1 to June 30, 2020, and investors may be interested to gain more certainty around the impacts of Covid-19 on the media industry, as well as hear commentary about the company's outlook for the "new normal". NZME last closed at $0.29, compared to $0.40 at the start of the year.

Australia:

Companies reporting today include: Ampol, Ansell, AUB Group, Alumina, Bingo Industries, Blackmores, HUB24, Integral Diagnostics, Oil Search, Qube Holdings, Scentre Group, Stockland Group, Spark Infrastructure Group, Seven West Media, Wagner's Holding and Western Areas.

International:

A potential agreement on a vaccine fast track may be made this week. Meanwhile, tomorrow economic data out of the US includes the Consumer Confidence index and New Home Sales, which both give a sense of how consumers believe the economy is recovering. An increase in home sales will support data out last week that many investors are using low interest rates to invest in homes.

• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer